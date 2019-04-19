Man rearrested on suspicion of murder following car collisions in Mansfield

Police have rearrested a 38-year-old man under suspicion of murder - after he was detained following a fatal collision between a car and a pedestrian this morning

The man’s arrest relates to a series of incidents in Mansfield and Ashfield on the morning of Good Friday during which a vehicle collided with a residential property in Mansfield Road, Skegby, and subsequent collisions with the pedestrian and a number of vehicles in Melbourne Avenue, Mansfield Woodhouse.

The 38-year old man - who has remained in police custody following his arrest - has since been re-arrested by officers on suspicion of murder as detectives work to establish the circumstances surrounding today’s events.

Nottinghamshire Police has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) following the incidents - as is standard practice where a death is reported following police contact.

The police contact relates to officers’ attendance in the moments immediately before the man’s arrest.

Police cordons and road closures remain in place on Mansfield Road, Skegby and on Worcester Avenue and Park Hall, Mansfield Woodhouse, while detectives continue to work to establish the circumstances surrounding these incidents.

Detectives are continuing to encourage anyone who witnessed these incidents or believes they may have dashcam footage of the incidents to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101 - quoting incident number 185 of 19 April.