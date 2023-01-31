Man rammed police car after high-speed chase in Derbyshire and injured cop
A man has been sent to the crown court for driving at 'extreme speeds,' ramming a police vehicle and injuring an officer, magistrates have heard.
Callum Lane, 25, reached speeds of 100mph while travelling in a 30mph zone on Mansfield Road, South Normanton, on November 23, last year.
Prosecutor Peter Bettany said Lane of Willow Gardens, Sutton, admitted dangerous driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.
He received unconditional bail to be sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court on March 7. A pre-sentence report was ordered.