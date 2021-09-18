Man quizzed over stabbing near Sutton

Police said they were called to Market Street, South Normanton, just before 12.30am yesterday, Friday, September 17, to reports of a man who was injured in the street.

Derbyshire Police officers attended the scene along with ambulance crews and the man was taken to hospital.

The force said the victims injuries are ‘not thought at this time’ to be serious.

Market Street. South Normanton.

A Derbyshire Police spokesman said: “A man was arrested by officers on Lathkill Drive shortly after the report and is currently in police custody.

“We are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident, but an investigation is ongoing.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference 21*540059, or contact officers via the online form at derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs

You can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.