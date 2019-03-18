Man quizzed after drugs seized in Blidworth raid

A man has been released under investigation after drugs were seized in a raid in Blidworth.

The man was arrested and questioned after officers from Nottinghamshire Police's Sherwood neighbourhood policing team seized controlled drugs and paraphernalia in a raid at a property in Blidworth.

Drugs were seized in a Blidworth raid.

The Misuse of Drugs Act warrant was executed on Tuesday, March 12.

PC Adam Cook, Rainworth & Blidworth beat manager, said: "We welcome any information concerning any type of illegal drug use and supply and we will not hesitate to conduct further raids in the Blidworth and Rainworth areas.

"On these matters we very much rely on the public to be our eyes and ears and your information, no matter how insignificant it is thought to be, could be the last little bit we need.

"There are plenty of ways you can get in touch. Please contact me, PCSO John Arins, or PCSO Tracy Stokes - our details are on the Nottinghamshire Police website - nottinghamshire.police.uk

"You can call 101 and contact the Nottinghamshire police control room or you can call CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555111. Any information given directly to the police is treated as confidential."

