Man punched in ‘nasty and unprovoked assault’ in Mansfield town centre

Police are now appealing for witnesses to the incident, which happened on West Gate.

Officers said fortunately, the victim, a 28-year-old man, was not seriously injured.

PC David Mclean, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a nasty and unprovoked assault on a victim simply walking down the street at the time.

West Gate, Mansfield town centre.

“Extensive investigations have been carried out, but as yet we have been unable to identify a suspect.

“Although this event happened some time ago, we believe people may remember where they were, because it was St Patrick’s Day.

“We would like to speak to anybody who witnessed an altercation in the street, or who has any information about what happened.”

The incident happened on Thursday, March 17, at about 4.30pm, although police have only just released details.