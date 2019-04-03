Man punched in head and kicked on the floor by four men who stole his wallet in Mansfield

A man was punched in the head and kicked on the floor by four men in Mansfield who then robbed his wallet.

The incident happened at the junction of Newgate Lane and Gladstone Street, at about 12.20pm yesterday.

The incident happened on Newgate Lane, at the junction with Gladstone Street. Picture: Google.

The victim suffered a cut to his eyelid and bruising but declined medical treatment.

The men were described as white and wearing tracksuits. One is believed to be 6ft 5ins tall.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 354 of 2 April 2019, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.