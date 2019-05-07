Man missing from Mansfield is found Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up A man reported missing from Mansfield has been found. Adrian Lewis, 36, was reported missing at around 4.20am yesterday (Tuesday). Adrian Lewis But he has now been located. Police thanked everyone who shared the appeal to find him. Caught on camera - Derbyshire police want to speak to these people