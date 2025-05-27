Man left with punctured lung after horror assault in Mansfield

By Kate Mason
Published 27th May 2025, 10:07 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A man sustained a broken rib, punctured lung and lost a number of teeth after being violently attacked on his way home from a Mansfield pub.

The assault victim was walking home from a pub when he was attacked by a man he knew in Maun View, Mansfield, on May 13 at 8.50pm.

During the attack the victim was struck to the back of the head and kicked, resulting in a broken rib, punctured lung and the loss of a number of teeth.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The attempted robbery took place in Broxtowe Drive, Mansfield, in the early hours of 19 May when a different victim was threatened with violence.

Detectives investigating a serious assault and an attempted robbery have placed a suspect before the courts.Detectives investigating a serious assault and an attempted robbery have placed a suspect before the courts.
Detectives investigating a serious assault and an attempted robbery have placed a suspect before the courts.

This victim also reported months of harassment from a man.

Gary Chadwick, aged 44, of Broxtowe Drive, Mansfield, has been charged with committing grievous bodily harm with intent, attempted robbery and harassment.

He appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (21 May) and was remanded in custody until his next appearance on 18 June 2025.

News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice