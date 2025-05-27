Man left with punctured lung after horror assault in Mansfield
The assault victim was walking home from a pub when he was attacked by a man he knew in Maun View, Mansfield, on May 13 at 8.50pm.
During the attack the victim was struck to the back of the head and kicked, resulting in a broken rib, punctured lung and the loss of a number of teeth.
The attempted robbery took place in Broxtowe Drive, Mansfield, in the early hours of 19 May when a different victim was threatened with violence.
This victim also reported months of harassment from a man.
Gary Chadwick, aged 44, of Broxtowe Drive, Mansfield, has been charged with committing grievous bodily harm with intent, attempted robbery and harassment.
He appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (21 May) and was remanded in custody until his next appearance on 18 June 2025.