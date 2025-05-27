Man left with punctured lung after horror assault in Mansfield

A man sustained a broken rib, punctured lung and lost a number of teeth after being violently attacked on his way home from a Mansfield pub.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The assault victim was walking home from a pub when he was attacked by a man he knew in Maun View, Mansfield, on May 13 at 8.50pm.

During the attack the victim was struck to the back of the head and kicked, resulting in a broken rib, punctured lung and the loss of a number of teeth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The attempted robbery took place in Broxtowe Drive, Mansfield, in the early hours of 19 May when a different victim was threatened with violence.

Detectives investigating a serious assault and an attempted robbery have placed a suspect before the courts.

This victim also reported months of harassment from a man.

Gary Chadwick, aged 44, of Broxtowe Drive, Mansfield, has been charged with committing grievous bodily harm with intent, attempted robbery and harassment.

He appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (21 May) and was remanded in custody until his next appearance on 18 June 2025.