Man left 'covered in blood' following alleged kidnap and assault with weapons in Mansfield Woodhouse

A group of men visited the victim’s home this morning and took him to the container where they assaulted him, Nottinghamshire Police said. The man was then taken to Patterson Place where he was further assaulted.

He managed to escape and asked residents to call police for him.

Armed officers attended the scene and arrested four men aged 38, 33, 29, and 28 on suspicion of kidnap. They remain in police custody.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Four men have been arrested following the alleged incident

Detective Inspector Nick Hall of Nottinghamshire Police, who is leading the investigation, said: "This must have been a hugely distressing incident for the man involved.

“While we are pleased to have detained four suspects, our investigation remains in its early stages and we are working hard to establish what happened.

"The force was called at around 7.40am this morning following a member of the public reporting a man covered in blood banging on a back door of a house in Patterson Place in Mansfield Woodhouse.

"The man reportedly asked residents to contact the police for help.

"Armed officers were at the scene quickly to locate the man who was taken to hospital.

"The victim suffered injuries to his nose, jaw, hand and ankle, which thankfully aren't believed to be life altering. He has since been discharged from hospital.

"Patrols will be increased in the area to offer the local community reassurance. There is a number of scenes across the area to help preserve evidence ahead of forensic examination, whilst investigations continue.

“Obviously reports of this nature are concerning for the public but we believed that this was an isolated incident and that those involved are known to one another.

"We are now appealing for information and witnesses following the reported kidnap. Did you see anything suspicious in Eighth Avenue in Forest Town at around 7am this morning?