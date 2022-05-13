Daniel Jackson slashed at the woman after deciding to carry on an argument they’d been having inside a house.

The 37-year-old had earlier smashed two glass bottles after flying into a fit of rage, while also grabbing the woman’s phone and throwing it against the living room wall.

A short time later, Jackson grabbed a piece of the broken glass and attacked her while she was in the bath.

Jackson, who was under the influence of drugs and alcohol at the time, lunged at the woman, who suffered a nasty gash to her lower back as she tried to defend herself.

She then managed to get out of the bath and snatch Jackson’s phone from him to call the police, who attended the house in Mansfield and arrested him minutes later on November 6 last year.

Jackson also assaulted the same woman a few months earlier – throwing a punch at her while he was drunk during an argument in the middle of the street.

The woman sustained bruises to her arm in the incident in Uttoxeter Old Road, Derby, on August 2.

Jackson, of Kingsway, Derby, appeared before Nottingham Crown Court on Tuesday (May 10), where he denied any wrongdoing.

A jury found him guilty of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, assault by beating and criminal damage.

Jackson was sentenced to 20 months in prison.

Detective Inspector Daniel Holloway, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Jackson’s actions were completely inexcusable and could have quite easily resulted in his victim coming to serious harm.

“He subjected a woman to an extremely scary ordeal after launching into a drunken rage and brandishing what was by all intents and purposes a dangerous weapon.

“Nottinghamshire Police has a zero-tolerance approach to all incidents of violence against women and girls and will always do whatever it takes to safeguard victims and ensure they get the justice they deserve.