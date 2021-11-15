Man jailed for vicious Mansfield street attack and robbery which left victim with bleed on the brain

Brendon O’Grady repeatedly kicked and punched his victim – leaving him with a bleed on the brain – before taking his phone and wallet.

Nottingham Crown Court the 34-year-old punched his victim several times, causing him to fall to the floor, after spotting him walking along Windsor Road, Mansfield, and demanding his money and wallet on November 2, 2020, at about 11.05pm.

O’Grady continued punching and kicking his 55-year-old victim before walking off – but returned to rifle through the man’s pockets, steal his phone and wallet and punch him again, before walking away.

Brendon O’Grady admitted robbery and was jailed for three years.

The court heard O’Grady was arrested hours later after officers spotted a man matching his description walking close to a police station.

Detective Constable Nathan Bingham, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was an unprovoked attack on the victim which not only injured him physically, but no doubt affected him emotionally and left him with a bleed on the brain.

“We welcome the court's sentence and hope his time in prison will give him chance to think about his actions and both the physical and emotional impact the robbery has had on his victim.

“Behaviour like this will not be tolerated and we will always do everything we can to find anyone involved in incidents like this who pose a risk to people’s safety and bring them before the courts to seek justice for victims.”