Man jailed for role in ‘terrifying’ hammer robbery at Nuthall store

He appeared before Nottingham Crown Court

Dane Atkin was one of two men who stormed into the McColl's convenience store, on Ash Crescent, at 10pm on December 28, last year.

Cash, tobacco and a handbag, belonging to one of the two women on duty, were stolen in the raid.

Recorder Simon King told Atkin: "Both of the ladies were terrified as a consequence. It has caused them significant upset and disquiet."

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nottingham Crown Court heard that Atkin is being sentenced separately from his co-defendant, who denies the charges and faces a trial set for next year.

"The view has been taken that you should be dealt with now, so you're not left wondering what your fate is," the Judge told Atkin.

Atkin has 23 previous convictions for 45 offences, including robbery and conspiracy to rob, for which he received four years in prison, in 2016.

James Varley, mitigating, conceded that Atkin was "no stranger to custody," but said he deserved full credit for his early guilty plea.

He said the robbery was "unplanned" and "incompetent to say the least."

"He has started to grow up and by the time he finishes this sentence he will be further down that path."

Atkin, 31, whose address was given as Iona Gardens, Bestwood, pleaded guilty to two counts of robbery when he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court, in May.