Man jailed for Mansfield shop thefts

A man has been jailed after pleading guilty to shop thefts in Mansfield.

Aaron Turner, 31, of no fixed address, initially appeared at Mansfield Magistrates' Court on Sunday after being arrested on suspicion of a number of shop thefts around Mansfield town centre.

Aaron Turner.

MORE: Police concerned for missing Sutton man

At this appearance, Turner received a sentence of 12 months, suspended for 16 months, and released from court.

Turner was again arresred for a further two thefts on Tuesday and returned to Mansfield Magistrates' Court on Wednesday when he was sentenced to a total of nine months in prison for the thefts.

PC Nathan Robinson, of the Mansfield Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "This sentence is a great success and a testament to the hard work of the neighbourhood policing team and our partnership with a number of agencies in the area.

"Shop theft in Mansfield will not be tolerated by the police, our partners or the courts, and we look to deter and prosecute any offenders where possible."

MORE: Kirby woman parised for life-saving actions at Nottingham train station