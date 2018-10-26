Man jailed for breaching Mansfield town centre banning order

A 41-year-old man has been locked up for breaching a criminal behaviour order (CBO) that bans him from Mansfield town centre.

Craig Robertson, of no fixed abode, was found sprawled out in an alleyway in the town, blocking public access.

Police say the offence happened on Wednesday, October 24 at around 10.50am.

He was given a CBO for three years on 16 March 2017 because of drug related anti-social behaviour.

Today at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court, he was sentenced to eight weeks in prison.

Police Constable Simon Hardy said: “Robertson is renowned for causing trouble in the town centre.

“We have tried on many occasions to interact with him and get him the help he needs but he is not willing to engage.

“We take CBOs seriously and we will not allow Robertson to breach his conditions and cause further upset to residents, shop workers and visitors to Mansfield.”