Man jailed after threatening victim with machete during Shirebrook burglary raid

A man has been jailed for more than a decade after an armed raid at a Derbyshire home where he threatened the victim with a machete.

Ilirjan Ndou was identified following forensic tests on blood which was left at the address in Sookholme Road, in Shirebrook, on the evening of 5 December 2021.

The victim was threatened with a machete during the incident and had his mobile phone, wallet containing cash, bank cards, and passport stolen.

Ndou, of no fixed address, was arrested in London by Metropolitan Police officers on 10 September 2022. He was later summonsed to attend court but failed to attend the hearing on 27 November 2023.

A court warrant for the arrest of the 28-year-old was issued and he was detained by Humberside Police on 3 January this year. Ndou was remanded, and then bailed to appear at Derby Crown Court on 1 February.

He was further remanded by the court and sentenced to 12 years’ imprisonment at a hearing on 25 October.

Detective Constable, Lucy Bell, the officer in the case said: “This is a substantial sentence which takes into account the seriousness of Ndou’s crime. Being able to feel safe at home is a basic right, and burglary rips that away from victims.

“In this case, the victim was at home when his house was broken into, and that fear of threat and violence must have been absolutely terrifying. Whilst no sentence can undo what happened to him, I hope that knowing that Ndou is safely behind bars offers some comfort,” she added