Man jailed after threatening to throw acid in woman's face in Ollerton

Nottingham Magistrates’ Court heard Ricky Pritchard entered the a property on Maltkiln Close, Ollerton, on August 15, at about 4pm, and refused to leave, before assaulting a woman in the property several times.

The following day, he returned to the address and threatened to throw acid in her face.

He again refused to leave and grabbed the woman around the neck, before slapping her across the face.

Ricky Pritchard has been jailed for 10 months.

In an attempt to stop the woman from phoning for help, he took her mobile phone and grabbed the keys to her car, leaving her to run to her neighbour and ask them to call police.

Pritchard, of Ravensworth Road, Bulwell, was later found in his car 20 miles away in Bulwell, where police discovered he had been drink-driving and driving while disqualified.

The 38-year-old admitted two counts of harassment, taking a motor vehicle without consent, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, and drink-driving.

He was also found guilty of assault.

Inspector Daniel Holloway, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a scary incident for the victim to have been subject to.

“Driving under the influence of alcohol can have devastating impacts on other members of the public and road users and we will do everything in our power to clamp down on those who place other road users at risk.

“I welcome this sentence by the courts and hope it gives Pritchard time to think about the emotional and physical impact his actions have had on his victim.”