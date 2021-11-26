Man in court over theft of Jaguar from Sutton driveway

Police were told a suspect had entered the victim’s address on Haddon Street and taken the car key before driving off in the car, which was later found abandoned.

Eighteen-year-old Deacon Jones was later arrested in connection with the burglary, which took place in the early hours of Thursday, November 18.

Jones, of Gardiner Terrace, Sutton, was charged with burglary and theft of a motor vehicle.

He appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court yesterday, when his case was adjourned to Nottingham Crown Court next month. Jones was remanded in custody.

Detective Inspector Nick Hall, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The force treats burglary seriously and continues to work hard to prevent and detect these types of crimes.

“We understand how upsetting burglaries can be for residents which is why tackling and reducing burglary remains a priority for the force.

"Reports are investigated and through the effective use of our dedicated burglary, CID and neighbourhood policing teams we continue to target offenders as well as sharing crime prevention advice to prevent burglaries from happening in the first place.

“We are working tirelessly to drive down burglary and I want to reassure people that we always endeavour to put suspects before the court at the earliest opportunity.”

The force said it has two proactive burglary teams committed to tackling this type of crime as well as supporting victims, while it has recently appointed a specialist burglary reduction officer to help prevent offences from happening.

For advice on burglary prevention, see nottinghamshire.police.uk/document/advice-home