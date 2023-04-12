Police were called to Sherwood Street, Warsop, on March 29, at about 10.30am, following reports of the attack.

Nottinghamshire Police said the engineer’s van was also damaged during the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers arrested a suspect after he failed to stop for police when spotted driving a van on Sycamore Street, Church Warsop, on April 6, at about 7.20pm.

Detectives investigating a serious assault in Warsop have charged a suspect.

The suspect was detained after a brief pursuit and was found to be in possession of cannabis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Connor Weeks, aged 22, of Friar Lane, Warsop, has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent, criminal damage, driving while disqualified, using a motor vehicle without insurance, dangerous driving and possession of cannabis in connection with the incidents.

He appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court when his case was adjourned to Nottingham Crown Court on May 5. Weeks was granted conditional bail.

Detective Sergeant Matt Scott, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Officers have been working hard to investigate this assault which has understandably been an extremely upsetting ordeal for the victim.