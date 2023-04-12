News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Traffic police to roll out new cunning way to catch reckless motorists
45 minutes ago Rylan steps down from Strictly’s It Takes Two - full statement
59 minutes ago Coin made for first King of England sells at auction
1 hour ago Dame Deborah James’s cancer journey captured in new documentary
2 hours ago Tory ministers in uproar after major king’s coronation rule change
2 hours ago Mother turns son over to police after teen stabbed to death

Man in court after gas engineer attacked with metal pole in Warsop

A man is due to appear in court after a gas service engineer was reportedly attacked with a metal pole in Warsop.

By Phoebe Cox
Published 12th Apr 2023, 10:37 BST- 1 min read

Police were called to Sherwood Street, Warsop, on March 29, at about 10.30am, following reports of the attack.

Nottinghamshire Police said the engineer’s van was also damaged during the incident.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers arrested a suspect after he failed to stop for police when spotted driving a van on Sycamore Street, Church Warsop, on April 6, at about 7.20pm.

Detectives investigating a serious assault in Warsop have charged a suspect.Detectives investigating a serious assault in Warsop have charged a suspect.
Detectives investigating a serious assault in Warsop have charged a suspect.
Most Popular

The suspect was detained after a brief pursuit and was found to be in possession of cannabis.

Read More
Mansfield drug farmer jailed for major role in £146,000 cannabis operation
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Connor Weeks, aged 22, of Friar Lane, Warsop, has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent, criminal damage, driving while disqualified, using a motor vehicle without insurance, dangerous driving and possession of cannabis in connection with the incidents.

He appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court when his case was adjourned to Nottingham Crown Court on May 5. Weeks was granted conditional bail.

Detective Sergeant Matt Scott, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Officers have been working hard to investigate this assault which has understandably been an extremely upsetting ordeal for the victim.

“I am pleased we have charged a suspect and I hope it provides some reassurance to the community.”