Man hospitalised after assault outside Warsop pub

A man has been arrested after another man was hospitalised in an alleged brawl outside a Warsop pub.

The incident happened outside The Talbot Pub, in Sherwood Street, Warsop, just before 11pm last night (February 8).

The Talbot, Warsop.

An 18-year-old man was hospitalised with facial injuries, while a 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of GBH and possession of a Class A drug.

A spokesman for Nottinghamshire Police said: “We arrested a man after reports of an assault outside The Talbot Pub in Sherwood Street, Warsop, just after 10.45pm yesterday.

“A man, 18, went to hospital with facial injuries. Another man, 21, was arrested on suspicion of GBH and possessing a Class A drug. He remains in custody.”