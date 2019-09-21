Man has been banned from a Nottinghamshire town centre

A Nottinghamshire man has been banned from entering Retford town centre for two years.

Christopher Billam, 37 of Moorland Close, Walkeringham appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on September 6, where he pleaded guilty to committing a Public Order offence on Carolgate, Retford on August 9.

Christopher Billam

Billam appeared before Mansfield Magistrates Court again yesterday (Friday, September 20) and was sentenced to a 12 month Community Order, Alcohol treatment requirement and a rehabilitation activity requirement. He was also ordered to pay £90 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Billam was also handed a two year Criminal Behaviour Order where he must not enter Retford town centre or be in possession of an open container of alcohol within Retford

If you see Billam breaching these conditions call the police on 101.