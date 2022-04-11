Man due in court after police find knives and drugs in Nuthall

Police discovered knives and drugs in the car.

Officers responded quickly following a report of suspicious exchange taking place in a layby on the A610 near Nuthall, shortly before 4.30pm on Friday (April 8).

Police went looking for the vehicles involved and pulled over a black Fiesta a short time later.

The driver was arrested after knives and a quantity of amphetamine were found inside the car.

Daniel Gamble, of Peveril Drive, Ilkeston, has been charged with three counts of possessing a blade in a public place and possession of a class B drug.

The 39-year-old has been bailed to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on 13 May 2022.

Inspector Matt Scott, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Thanks to the quick actions of officers, we have been able to seize a quantity of class B drugs and potentially dangerous weapons and put a suspect before the courts.

“It is important that the public know that it is illegal to carry knives and that, whatever people might think, they won’t protect you from harm but will actually make you much more vulnerable and liable to end up in danger.