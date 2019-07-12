Man dies after A38 collision in Derbyshire: witness appeal

A Somercotes man has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving after a fatal collision on the A38.

Derbyshire Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward following the collision on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at 11.10am on Wednesday, 10 July, on the northbound carriageway just prior to the Kingsway island.

A blue VW Transporter van left the carriageway after colliding with a white VW Crafter van. The driver of the blue van, a 66-year-old man from Walsall, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 56-year-old male driver, who is from Somercotes, of the white VW van has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and has been released under investigation as enquiries continue.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the incident as well as the moments leading up to it - in particular they would like to hear from any drivers with dashcam footage.

Anyone with video footage of the incident is asked to download it and keep it in a secure manner for an officer to view and then contact Derbyshire police quoting reference 19*359097: