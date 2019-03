A man who has been charged with "threatening to kill and affray" after an incident in Ravenshead is set to appear in court.

Mark Stephenson, 49, of no fixed address has been remanded into custody and will appear Nottingham Crown Court in April.

He appeared in Nottingham Magistrates Court on Monday, March 25.

The charge follows the arrest of the man at Priory Avenue in Ravenshead at around 1.30am on Saturday, March 23.