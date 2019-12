A 20 year-old man is due in court charged with multiple offences after his arrest in Sutton on Saturday (December 28).

Alex Swain, 20, of no fixed address, is charged with two counts of theft of a motor vehicle and further counts of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance and making off without making a payment.

Swain was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on 20 January 2020.