Man charged with sexual offences after a teenage girl was approached in a Mansfield street

A man has appeared in court charged with sexual offences after a teenage girl was approached in the street.

David Harcombe, aged 41, has been charged with causing or inciting a girl to engage in sexual activity, and with breaching a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

The charges related to an incident in Forest Town, Mansfield, on the afternoon of Tuesday 29 July.

Harcombe, of Garwick Close, Forest Town, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Monday and was remanded into custody.

Chief Inspector Clive Collings, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We are aware this incident has caused considerable public concern and can now confirm a suspect has been charged with two offences.

“Additional police patrols were deployed to the Forest Town area in the aftermath of this incident, as detailed investigation work was carried out by officers.

“I am thankful to them for their work over the last few days which has now seen a suspect put before the courts.”