Man charged with racially aggravated assault following Sutton confrontation

Police said a woman and two men visiting a property on Brand Lane noticed a man leaving a flat with a shopping bag of items on Tuesday, October 19.

They also noticed the door appeared to have been forced open and splintered, while the electricity had been turned off.

However, when the three visitors confronted the man, Nottinghamshire Police said ‘he became aggressive and made racist remarks before heading off towards Stoneyford Road’.

The incident happened on Brand Lane, Stanton Hill.

Now John Shooter, aged 28, of no fixed abode, has been charged with racially aggravated assault and criminal damage in connection with the incident and is due to appear in court.

A police spokesman said no further action was taken on the burglary aspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident 191 of October 19, 2021.