Man charged with possessing a bladed article after two men chased by group in Mansfield

An 18-year-old man has been charged with possessing of a bladed article following a report of two men being chased by a group of men in Mansfield.

Davices Anderson, of Fairisle Close, Clifton, was arrested on Sunday, March 24.

Redruth Drive

A police spokeswoman said: "Officers were quickly on the scene in Redruth Drive at around 11.55am on Sunday.

"Police are continuing to conduct enquiries in the area and are appealing for anyone who witnessed anything suspicious to call 101, quoting incident number 336 of 24 March 2019."