Man charged with murder of Sutton man following stabbing

A man has been charged with murder following the death of a man from Sutton.

Connor Sharman, 21, of no fixed address, will appear before Mansfield Magistrates' Court tomorrow charged with the murder of Mr Ross Ball in Langton Road, Sutton, on Friday, November 1.

Police on scene in Langton Court on Saturday.

Adam Collins, 35, of Forest Road, Skegby, has also been charged with assisting an offender.

Four other men, two aged 24 and two aged 20, remain in police custody after each being arrested on suspicion of murder over the course of yesterday (November 6) and today (November 7).

Previously, a further two people were arrested as part of the investigation. One, a 42-year-old man, has been released under investigation while the other, a 31-year-old man, has been released on police bail.

Officers continue to appeal for any information from witnesses and anyone who may have been in the area at the time.

Detective Inspector Becky Hodgman, who is leading the investigation, said: “We continue to work hard to get to the bottom of the incident and we are still encouraging anyone who has any information to come forward. Even the smallest detail could prove to be vital to this case."

Anyone who has any information about the incident is asked to contact Nottinghamshire Police either by the portal, via Crimestoppers, or by calling 101 and quoting incident number 980 of 1 November 2019.