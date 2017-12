A man has been charged with common assault after an incident in Warsop.

Benjamin Lawson, 22, of Mansel Street in Grimsby, was arrested on Saturday (23 December 2017) in the Humberside area.

It follows an incident on Fenwick Street on Saturday July 15.

The 22-year-old will next appear at Mansfield Magistrates' Court on Monday January 22 2018.