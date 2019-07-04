Man charged with causing grievous bodily harm after assault on police officer in Huthwaite

A man has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm after an assault on a police officer in Huthwaite.

Frederick Hollely, 35, of Clegg Hill Drive, Huthwaite, was arrested on July 3 2019.

The man who was arrested remains in police custody.

The incident happened at around 8pm on July 3 at Summerhill Court.

The officer suffered a fractured cheekbone and an eye injury while detaining the man. He has been to hospital for treatment.

