Man charged with burglary at Mansfield shop

A man has been changed with one count of burglary and one count of handling stolen goods after a shop burglary.

Craig Charlton, 48, of Middleton Court, Mansfield, is to appear at Mansfield Magistrates Court on September 27.

The charge relates to a report of a burglary to a shop on Jubilee Way in Mansfield at around 2am yesterday (Monday, September 2).

Charlton was arrested and charged following enquiries by Nottinghamshire Police's new dedicated burglary team.

The 29-year-old woman who was arrested has been released under investigation.

A further 43-year-old woman was also arrested and has been bailed with conditions pending further enquiries.

