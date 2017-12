A man has been charged with burglary and possessing a knife after incidents in Kirkby and Ravenshead.

It follows a burglary on Longdale Lane, Ravenshead on 19 December and an aggravated burglary in Sutton Road, Kirkby two days later.

Alwyn Hartley, of no fixed abode, was charged with one count of burglary, one count of aggravated burglary and possessing a knife in a public place.

The 42-year-old has been remanded in custody.