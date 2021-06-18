Man charged with attempted murder after woman assaulted in Kirkby
A man was due to appear in court on Friday charged with attempted murder after a woman was assaulted and suffered a severe injury to her neck in Kirkby.
Police were called to the alleged knife attack – which happened inside a home on Hartley Road in the town – shortly before 2.30pm on Wednesday.
Officers gave first aid to the 41-year-old victim who was taken to hospital. The air ambulance was also called to the incident.
The woman needed emergency surgery and is currently in a stable condition.
Ian Hemsworth, 61, of Hartley Road, Kirkby, was due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court today.
Det Insp Gareth Harding, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “While this was a contained and isolated incident we are continuing to treat it extremely seriously.
“We have now secured a charge as a result of our investigation and our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”