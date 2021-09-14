Man charged with assault after police officer hurt in Blidworth struggle
A man has been charged with assaulting an emergency worker after a police officer was hurt in Blidworth.
Nottinghamshire Police initially said two officers were hurt as they struggled to detain a violent suspect after being called to a disturbance on Dale Lane, Blidworth, on Thursday, September 9, shortly before 2am.
Witnesses reported a man making threats in the street and acting aggressively towards passers-by.
As the man was confronted by officers he fled, leading to a chase.
In the ensuing struggle, one officer sustained a scratch to his neck and another received an injury to his hand.
A man was arrested on suspicion of assault and a public order offence.
Inspector Susan Wain, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This would have been a frightening incident for people to witness.
“Officers were quickly on the scene. They showed considerable bravery and professionalism as they fought to keep members of the public safe.
“Our officers are doing valuable work in challenging circumstances and do not deserve to be assaulted.
“Nottinghamshire Police will never tolerate this and will push for the strongest possible sanctions.”
A 33-year-old Blidworth man has now been charged with common assault to an emergency worker and sing threatening, abusive and insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of violence.
Gavin Smith, of Thorney Abbey Road, Blidworth, is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Thursday September 30.
Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.