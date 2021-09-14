Man charged with assault after police officer hurt in Blidworth struggle

Nottinghamshire Police initially said two officers were hurt as they struggled to detain a violent suspect after being called to a disturbance on Dale Lane, Blidworth, on Thursday, September 9, shortly before 2am.

Witnesses reported a man making threats in the street and acting aggressively towards passers-by.

As the man was confronted by officers he fled, leading to a chase.

Dale Lane, Blidworth.

In the ensuing struggle, one officer sustained a scratch to his neck and another received an injury to his hand.

A man was arrested on suspicion of assault and a public order offence.

Inspector Susan Wain, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This would have been a frightening incident for people to witness.

“Officers were quickly on the scene. They showed considerable bravery and professionalism as they fought to keep members of the public safe.

“Our officers are doing valuable work in challenging circumstances and do not deserve to be assaulted.

“Nottinghamshire Police will never tolerate this and will push for the strongest possible sanctions.”

A 33-year-old Blidworth man has now been charged with common assault to an emergency worker and sing threatening, abusive and insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of violence.

Gavin Smith, of Thorney Abbey Road, Blidworth, is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Thursday September 30.