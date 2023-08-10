Emergency services were called to Garratt Avenue in the early hours of Thursday, July 6 after fire damaged the front door of the property.

Several people were inside at the time but nobody was injured.

Kevin Hughes, aged 39, has been charged with arson with intent to endanger life.

A man has appeared before Nottingham magistrates charged with arson. Photo: Google

Hughes, of Owen Mews, Wellingborough, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Monday, August 7 and was remanded into custody to appear at the city’s Crown Court on September 4.

Detective Sergeant Sarah Moore, from the public protection team at Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a very serious incident that could have had dire consequences for everyone involved.