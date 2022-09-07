Man charged over theft of pensioner's purse from insider her flat in Sutton
A man has appeared in court on a string of charges after a pensioner’s purse was stolen from insider her home in Sutton.
Kieron Millin, of no fixed address, is accused of taking the purse while inside the 88-year-old’s flat on Mill Street on April 30.
It is alleged 42-year-old Millin then used a bank card from inside the purse to purchase items at a local supermarket.
He has now been arrested and charged with burglary, theft, attempted theft, fraud by false representation and possession of a class A drug.
He appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court where his case was adjourned to a later date.
Millin was remanded in custody.
Read More
Chief Inspector Arnie Ahmed, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We will always investigate every report of theft and burglary we receive, as we understand the huge impact they can have on families and individuals.
“Preventing and reducing these crimes is a key priority for Nottinghamshire Police.”