Man charged over theft of pensioner's purse from insider her flat in Sutton

Kieron Millin, of no fixed address, is accused of taking the purse while inside the 88-year-old’s flat on Mill Street on April 30.

It is alleged 42-year-old Millin then used a bank card from inside the purse to purchase items at a local supermarket.

He has now been arrested and charged with burglary, theft, attempted theft, fraud by false representation and possession of a class A drug.

Mill Street, Sutton.

He appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court where his case was adjourned to a later date.

Millin was remanded in custody.

Chief Inspector Arnie Ahmed, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We will always investigate every report of theft and burglary we receive, as we understand the huge impact they can have on families and individuals.