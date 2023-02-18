Six people were stabbed – with the majority over the weekend in Mansfield.

The first incident happened in St Ann’s, Nottingham, on February 8.

Further incidents happened in Mansfield on Saturday and Sunday, February 11 and 12.

Junior Dietlin is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, February 18.

Incidents were reported on George Street, Byron Street, Rosemary Street and Wood Street.

Junior Dietlin, aged 19, of Ransom Drive, Mapperley, was arrested and has since been charged with six counts of grievous bodily harm.