Man charged over string of stabbings in Mansfield
A man is due in court today charged with a string of stabbings.
Six people were stabbed – with the majority over the weekend in Mansfield.
The first incident happened in St Ann’s, Nottingham, on February 8.
Further incidents happened in Mansfield on Saturday and Sunday, February 11 and 12.
Incidents were reported on George Street, Byron Street, Rosemary Street and Wood Street.
Junior Dietlin, aged 19, of Ransom Drive, Mapperley, was arrested and has since been charged with six counts of grievous bodily harm.
He is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court today, February 18.