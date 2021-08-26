A passer-by saw the boot was open on a car as they were walking to work early in the morning and alerted the family, who then realised a number of items had been taken from the house.

Officers attended the address in Farrendale Close and have been conducting enquiries ever since.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man has now been charged

Jamie Wightman, aged 24, of no fixed address, was later arrested and has now been charged with burglary in connection with the incident, believed to have taken place on Monday, October 19, last year, between 5am and 7am.

He has since been remanded in custody to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on September 8.

Detective Sergeant Andy Hall, of Nottinghamshire Police , said: “Officers have remained committed to their investigation and, as a result, a man has now been charged in connection with the incident.

“We understand the impact burglary can have on victims, losing potentially sentimental items, as well as having their privacy breached in a place they should feel safest.

“This is why we will spare no effort to understand the circumstances around any such reports that come in to us.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101.