A 42-year-old man has been charged with robbery following an incident at a Sutton bookmakers.

Karl Ward, of no fixed address, has been charged with robbery in connection a robbery at a William Hill bookmakers on Outram Street on November 13, 2019.

He has also been charged with domestic assault by beating and malicious communications.

He has been remanded into custody and will next appear at Mansfield magistrates court on Monday 18 November 2019.

He has also been recalled on licence.