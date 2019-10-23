Man charged in connection with Mansfield vape store robbery

A man from Mansfield is due to appear in crown court in connection with a robbery at a vape store in the town.

Gary Nicholson, aged 30, of Oxclose Lane, Mansfield Woodhouse, appeared before Mansfield Magistrates' Court on Monday charged with the robbery in Queen Street on October 18.

Queen Street, Mansfield.

Officers from Nottinghamshire Police were called at about 3.30pm on Saturday following reports of a man threatening staff members at a vape store before attempting to take cash from the till.

Nicholson has been remanded in custody until his next court appearance on Monday, November 18 at Nottingham Crown Court.