Man charged in connection with Kirkby incident

A man was due to appear in court today in connection with an armed street robbery in Kirkby.

Brendan Sharp, 22, of Alexandra Street, Kirkby, was arrested on Sunday and has now been charged with robbery and possession an imitation firearm in relation to the incident in a car park off Southwell Close in Tuesday February 19.

He was due to appear in court today

He was due to appear at Mansfield Magistrates' Court today.

Two men, aged 20 and 19, who were previously arrested in connection with the incident have been released on police bail, with conditions, pending further enquiries.

Officers are still appealing for witnesses or information. Anyone who can help should call police on 101, quoting incident number 412 of 19 February 2019, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.