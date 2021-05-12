Man charged in connection with attempted burglary at Warsop shop

A man has appeared in court charged in connection with an attempted burglary at a Warsop shop last week.

By Dale Spridgeon
Wednesday, 12th May 2021, 4:09 pm

Brad-Lee Barber, 24, of no fixed address, appeared before Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, May 5, charged with attempted burglary following the incident at the shop on Clumber Street on Monday, May 3.

He was given conditional bail to appear in court again on July 23.

A man has been charged in connection with an attempted burglary at a Warsop shop. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police.

