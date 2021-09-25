Police were called to Alfreton Road, Sutton, to reports that a window had been smashed and a number of bottles of alcohol had been stolen.

Police officers investigating have now charged a man in relation to the incident, which is believed to have happened just after 4.20am on August 27.

Martin Toon, 29, of no fixed address, has been charged with burglary and criminal damage and has been bailed.

A man has been charged after burglary from Sutton shop

He is due to appear at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, October 14.

PC James Brown, of the Ashfield Operation Reacher team, said: “We understand the impact and cost that such incidents cause for businesses and reports are taken seriously and will be investigated thoroughly."