Man charged as dispersal order issued in Sutton town centre

A dispersal order was issued in Sutton town centre due to reports of antisocial behaviour, requiring six individuals to leave the area for 24 hours – while one man was charged for failing to comply with the order.

Over the weekend, (Saturday, January 25) Ashfield Police issued a Section 35 dispersal order due to concerns about antisocial behaviour in the town centre.

As a result, six individuals were instructed to leave the area for 24 hours – and a 51-year-old man was later charged for failing to comply with the order.

Concerns about antisocial behaviour in Sutton town centre have been rising in recent weeks, with many people turning to social media to express their worries.

Your Chad is continuing to look into these concerns and assess what measures are being implemented to address them.

Business owner and resident Carrie Austin issued a digital open letter on Facebook to various representatives, including Ashfield Council and Lee Anderson MP, emphasising the “urgent need for improvements” in the town centre.

In the letter, she explained: “The hygiene, appearance and safety of the town are deteriorating rapidly.

“Many residents and businesses, myself included, feel unsafe walking through the streets, with litter, graffiti and general neglect creating an environment that discourages both residents and visitors.”

She expressed her eagerness to collaborate with the council, police, MP, councillors, and fellow business owners to address antisocial behaviour in the community.

Commenting on the public letter, Yanina Shaw stated that Sutton was once a thriving town bustling with shoppers and filled with stallholders at the market. However, she noted that it has now become a “run-down” area.

She added: “Well done Carrie Austin for standing up and getting our town back to what it used to be.”

Shirley Anto Moore said: “It's getting beyond a joke. Anyone driving through the town wouldn't think to stop and look around when they see tents, boarded up shops and fighting on the streets. It needs sorting.”

Over 300 residents have engaged with the open letter, expressing similar concerns and citing feelings of “unsafety” as reasons to avoid the town centre.

Following the weekend’s dispersal order, police patrols have increased in the area.

Inspector Boylin, who issued the order, said: “We are working hard to clamp down on antisocial behaviour in the town centre and will continue to use this kind of order when we believe it to be necessary.

“We’ve had repeated reports of people shouting, swearing and acting in a hostile manner in the town centre and this is simply not acceptable.

“This is the kind of behaviour that harms all of us as it puts people off from visiting and spending their money in the town centre.

“With this in mind I want people to reassure local resident that we will be keeping a very close eye on this issue in the weeks and months ahead and will not hesitate to take this kind of action when we feel it is necessary.”