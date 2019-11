A 47-year-old man has been charged with possession of a bladed article following an incident in Warsop.

Rosu Valeriu, of Watson Street, Warsop, will appear at Mansfield Magistrates' Court on November 26.

The charge comes after police responded to a report of men fighting in Watson Street at 11.50am on Sunday ( November 3).

A 42-year-old man who was also arrested in connection with the incident has been released with no further action