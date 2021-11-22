Man charged after violent attack in Mansfield street
A man was pushed to the ground and violently assaulted close to Mansfield town centre.
The victim, aged in his 20s, was attacked at the junction of Newcastle Street and Manvers Street on Saturday, November 20, shortly before 1.15pm.
He was taken to hospital with cuts and bruises, but was not seriously injured.
Police said a man has since been charged in connection with the attack.
Kie Taylor, aged 36, has been charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and possession of a class B drug.
Taylor, of no fixed abode, was remanded in custody to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court this week.
Detective Sergeant Matt Dumbrell, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We have been working hard to understand exactly what happened during this incident and I am pleased we have now been able to charge a suspect.”