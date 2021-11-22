Man charged after violent attack in Mansfield street

A man was pushed to the ground and violently assaulted close to Mansfield town centre.

By Jon Ball
Monday, 22nd November 2021, 1:54 pm

The victim, aged in his 20s, was attacked at the junction of Newcastle Street and Manvers Street on Saturday, November 20, shortly before 1.15pm.

He was taken to hospital with cuts and bruises, but was not seriously injured.

Police said a man has since been charged in connection with the attack.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Police said the assault happened at the junction of Manvers Street and Newcastle Street.

Kie Taylor, aged 36, has been charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and possession of a class B drug.

Taylor, of no fixed abode, was remanded in custody to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court this week.

Detective Sergeant Matt Dumbrell, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We have been working hard to understand exactly what happened during this incident and I am pleased we have now been able to charge a suspect.”

Read More

Read More
Man accused of arson following Mansfield Woodhouse house fire remanded until nex...

Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.