Man charged after reports of person on Warsop street with meat cleaver

A man has been charged after police received reports of a person in the street with a meat cleaver in Warsop this morning.

Officers attended High Street shortly after receiving the report at 12.30am.

High Street, Warsop

Simon Densham, 48, of Church Street, Warsop, was later arrested and has been charged with possession of a bladed article and possession of cannabis.

READ MORE: These are the faces of the 20 people jailed for serious crimes in Nottinghamshire in September

He will appear at Mansfield Magistrates' Court tomorrow (Tuesday).

The charge comes as Nottinghamshire Police today revealed more than 1,000 weapons were recovered as part of a week of action including a knife amnesty. Operation Sceptre ran from September 16 to 22 and also included weapons sweeps, proactive operations targeting the illegal importation of knives and educational inputs for hundreds of schoolchildren.

READ MORE: Police appeal after 78-year-old man goes missing from Boughton

Assistant Chief Constable Kate Meynell said: "Today's arrest demonstrates that Nottinghamshire Police treats reports of knife crime seriously and will act swiftly and robustly. There is no place for meat cleavers on the streets and this weapon will now be destroyed.

"We work incredibly hard all year round to enforce against and prevent knife crime from happening in the first place, through the proactive use of the Knife Crime Team, targeted operations and through education with our Schools and Early Intervention Officers.

"Knife crime is not just a policing issue because by the time we need to enforce the harm is often already done. It is a societal issue that affects everyone and we can all play a part in ensuring that the young generation are clear there is no need to carry knives.

"With the support of our partners and communities we will continue to ensure that we do all we can. The success of the recent Operation Sceptre, when more than 1,000 weapons were taken out of circulation, shows that we are united in our desire to prevent knife crime."