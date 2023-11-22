News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING

Man charged after police find bags of cocaine in a car in Sutton

A man has been charged after police found bags of cocaine in a car in Sutton-in-Ashfield.
Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley
Published 22nd Nov 2023, 11:30 GMT
Updated 22nd Nov 2023, 11:30 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Officers seized more than 50 bags of the Class A drug during two separate stops of the same car. Police were patrolling the area during the early hours of the morning when they pulled over the vehicle in Stoneyford Road.

This followed a separate incident a couple of weeks earlier on 3 November, when the same car was stopped by police on the A38, near Farmwell Lane. Multiple bags and wraps of cocaine were recovered during both stops by the response officers in attendance, along with a quantity of cash.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Neil Bramley, of Swanson Avenue, Huthwaite, was charged with two counts of possessing with intent to supply Class A drugs. The 33-year-old attended Nottingham Magistrates' Court on November 20, where he was remanded in custody until his next appearance at Nottingham Crown Court on 18 December 2023.