A man has been charged after police found bags of cocaine in a car in Sutton-in-Ashfield.

Officers seized more than 50 bags of the Class A drug during two separate stops of the same car. Police were patrolling the area during the early hours of the morning when they pulled over the vehicle in Stoneyford Road.

This followed a separate incident a couple of weeks earlier on 3 November, when the same car was stopped by police on the A38, near Farmwell Lane. Multiple bags and wraps of cocaine were recovered during both stops by the response officers in attendance, along with a quantity of cash.

