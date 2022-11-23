News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Man charged after huge drugs haul intercepted at airport

Police have charged a man after a parcel containing a huge haul of cannabis was intercepted by Border Force officers at East Midlands Airport.

By Jon Ball
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 23rd Nov 2022, 4:46pm

Officers from Nottinghamshire Police executed a warrant at an address on Hucknall Road in Sherwood, which was the intercepted parcel’s destination.

Police said that the consignment seized at the airport, which had been delivered from an address in Los Angeles, California, USA, contained 153 kilograms of cannabis inside a number of wrapped packages.

Hide Ad

Following inquiries at the Sherwood address, police arrested four suspects – a man and three women – and recovered about £100,000 in cash.

East Midlands Airport.

Most Popular

Curtis Campbell, aged 30, of Top Valley in Nottingham, has since been charged with being concerned in the fraudulent evasion of a prohibition on the importation of a class B drug.

Campbell has since appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court, where his case was adjourned to a further hearing at Nottingham Crown Court next month, on Friday, December 16.

Hide Ad

He was remanded in custody.

Read More
Man seriously injured as 'gas' explosion destroys Bulwell house
Hide Ad

Detective Sergeant James Hirst, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The force is determined to do everything possible, working with partners like UK Border Force, to prevent illegal drugs from hitting our streets and causing harm in our communities.

“I am pleased that we have now been able to charge a suspect following our detailed inquiries, who will now be appearing before the court.”

Hide Ad

The three women arrested in connection with the investigation, aged 27, 54 and 57, have been released on conditional bail, as the police investigation continues.