Man banned from town centre pubs for five years after persistent trouble making

A man who has persistently caused trouble in and around pubs in Newark has been barred from every licensed premise in the town centre for five years.

Shamus Doyle, 29, has been slapped with a criminal behaviour order due to his record stretching back more than two years, including drunkenness and violent and threatening behaviour.

The order was made following Doyle’s conviction for two counts of common assault, burglary, theft, attempted theft and possession of an offensive weapon and his subsequent jail sentence for two years and three months.

The court found that Doyle had ‘engaged in behaviour that caused or was likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress to one or more persons’ and that it ‘considers that an order is necessary to help in preventing the offender from engaging in such behaviour’.

Under the terms of the criminal behaviour order Doyle is banned from:

- Any public house within Newark town centre

- Entering Queen's Head Court or the area directly between the Queen's Head public house and Sir John Arderne Public House

- The Roaring Meg Public House, Barnby Gate, Newark at any time

- The Grove Public House, London Road, Balderton, at any time

If he fails to comply with the terms of the order, which extends beyond his current prison sentence, police have the power to arrest him and he may face a further custodial sentence.

Newark and Sherwood District Council leader, David Lloyd, said: "Criminal behaviour orders are an extremely useful tool in seeking to put sanctions on the small number of people who cause misery to others.

"Anti-social behaviour is upsetting and distressing to those who are subject to it or have the misfortune to have to witness this type of behaviour. The public can be assured that when this type of behaviour is reported, police and council staff will take the matter seriously.

"We want the residents of Newark and Sherwood to have the confidence and reassurance to report anti-social behaviour and I am pleased the courts have supported our actions. Reporting this type of behaviour will assist in making our towns a more pleasant and safer place in which to live, work and visit."

Inspector Heather Sutton, District Commander for Newark and Sherwood, said: "The criminal behaviour order issued against Doyle is as a direct result of our strong working relationships with Newark and Sherwood District Council, the town’s Pubwatch scheme and local businesses.

"By banning Doyle from all of these licensed premises, these establishments will be able to operate in the knowledge he will be unable to have a negative impact on their businesses, allowing staff and customers to go about their business without being in fear.

"The fact that the court has seen fit to put a five-year order in place reflects the gravity of Doyle’s unacceptable behaviour.

"It also sends out a strong message that this sort of criminal behaviour will not be tolerated within our community."